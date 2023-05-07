Net rumored Pixel Watch 2 watch will be released in October along with the Pixel 8 series-ePrice.HK

With the release of Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold at Google I/O held on May 10, the next batch of Google’s key hardware products is believed to be Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, but the two flagship phones are believed to be released in the second half of the year. According to the latest news, the successor model of Pixel Watch will also be launched simultaneously.

Google’s year-by-year watch

According to sources, Google plans to make the Pixel Watch follow the annual launch rhythm of the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch, and will release the Pixel Watch 2 watch later this year. According to the new machine release schedule in recent years, it is estimated that the Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2 will be released in October.

Little chance of design changes

There is no information about the Pixel Watch 2 at this stage, but it is unlikely that Google will significantly change the design of the watch. It may only make small changes, such as expanding the screen size or reducing the bezel. Some foreign media expect Google to switch to the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ processor with a 4nm process and increase battery life.

Source: gsmarena