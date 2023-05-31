Netalia obtains ACN approval for PA data

Il Public Cloud Netalia is among the first cloud providers to have been enabled by ACN to process strategic data of the Public administration.

The qualifications achieved QI3 and QC3 for infrastructure and IaaS and PaaS services allow the management of the most sensitive data of the PA: from the strategic ones (for Defense, Armed Forces and Justice) to the critical ones (above all, the health ones), up to all the other ordinary data.

This is a stage consistent with the development path undertaken by Netalia: a journey that began over ten years ago with the awareness of wanting to define a national perimeter for the management of sensitive information in the context of the unstoppable process of digital transformation and adoption of public cloud platforms as an enabler and acceleration element.

An enabling platform

Netalia is accredited as an enabling platform for the country’s digital development and in support of a complex ecosystem that is gradually emerging as a strategic supply chain for the competitiveness of the entire system. All application loads, from traditional to new generation ones, such as Artificial Intelligence data, can be run on a single platform capable of guaranteeing not only the highest standards of security and reliability, but also a certain legal perimeter .

Michele Zunino Chief Executive Officer of Netalia

Among the former, and against the tide, we raised the issue of data sovereignty in the context of national interest and the need for a regulatory system that would protect it, accompanying the definition of operating models for digital transformation.

Today’s goal goes far beyond the possession of impeccable technical requirements, it is an overall recognition of our project, of a forward-looking vision that today places us in the very small group of partners of the Italian Public Cloud.

Netalia achieved the goal of the ACN qualifications in a very short timedistinguishing itself among sector operators: a success within a success, which rewards attention always focused on regulatory issues and an organizational culture aimed at guaranteeing the highest levels of security, compliance and digital sovereignty through processes, architecture and the skills.

In fact, Netalia was born with the idea of bring an asset of strategic importance to the marketdefined on the basis of market technologies combined in a proprietary architecture capable of guaranteeing specific data management capabilities aimed at the structural improvement of collaboration procedures, value creation and business process transformation.

The new ACN qualifications confirm the quality of the Public Cloud model in which Netalia firmly believes: what is at stake is the development of Italian companies capable of becoming even more competitive on the market and of an ever more efficient and effective PA for its citizens.