NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager at risk: IT security warning of a new vulnerability

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found in NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager on August 4th, 2023. The operating systems Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the product NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Netapp Security Advisory NTAP-20230803-0001 (Stand: 03.08.2023).

Security Advisory for NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,0

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.5.

NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager Bug: Vulnerability allows denial of service

ActiveIQ Unified Manager is a management solution for NetApp storage products.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit a vulnerability in NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2023-34462.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager (cpe:/a:netapp:active_iq_unified_manager)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Netapp Security Advisory NTAP-20230803-0001 vom 2023-08-03 (04.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for NetApp ActiveIQ Unified Manager. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

08/04/2023 – Initial version

