Netcomm Forum points to the metaverse

Now in its 18th edition, the Netcomm forumthe annual event on digital retail, promoted by Netcommthe largest digital commerce consortium in Italy, will this year cross the boundaries of digital and omnichannel to extend into the metaverse and even into space. “The Extended Retail: dai Metaversi allo Space Commerce” is the title of the event, which will be held next Wednesday and ThursdayAllianz MiCoa Milano.

Among the main topics that will be covered, that of Data economy will be central to the two days, in a context in which data management is increasingly strategic for businesses. In particular, issues relating to the new national and European regulations on privacy and data protection will be addressed. We will also talk about how the digital channel favors the internationalization of the Italian entrepreneurial fabric, opening up new growth opportunities for companies. ESG criteria and how sustainability has become an indispensable value for business development will be discussed.

The 2023 edition of Netcomm Forum will also host, for the first time, some of the exponents of E-commerce Europe representing the digital trade associations of the main European countries. The theme of internationalization will in fact be central, with three dedicated workshops in the Netcomm Academy in collaboration with Ice Agency (agency for the promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies), for the presentation of the eight marketplaces hosted by the Marketplace Arena. Among the novelties of this year there is also Netcomm Space, a space dedicated to streams of content signed Netcomm on the most innovative trends that are characterizing the world scenario. The area will host interviews, round tables and significant testimonies on four key themes. We will talk about e-commerce in the worlddigital exports and the role of marketplaces, digital transformation, innovation and strategies for companies and omnichannel customer journeys, from engagement to packaging technologies.

The 2022 edition of Netcomm Forum he counted over 21,000 attendance and more than 5,000 people connected remotely. There were 175 in-depth workshops focused on new scenarios and emerging trends in the digital world, three plenary conferences, 8 innovation roundtables and more than 250 companies sponsored and exhibited at the event. Numbers that are expected to replicate or exceed this year, with more than 300 exhibitors, 9 theaters for over 170 workshop sessions and 30,000 expected participants.