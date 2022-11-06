Youtube Prime

For a few days, Youtube allows you to view all videos in 4K on Premium, previously only in experimentation. The premium is used to watch videos, for example music, without advertising interruptions, even in the background, and to be able to download them legally (without having to resort to online trick downloads). Probably a comfortable choice for those who see a lot of video clips on Youtube normally.Canone 11.99 euros per month, but 17.99 euros per month for a whole family and 6.99 euros for students.

Sky Now e Dazn

The Sky Now platform is distinguished by very particular strengths and weaknesses. The weak ones: it is the most expensive, it has a less user friendly interface and it has fewer series and films than the others. Unique strengths: some exclusive Sky (also Italian) and above all a sports package. The first package is only movies, TV series and Sky shows; the second is for sports. Both cost 14.99 euros per month, discounted to 9.99 for the first two. The sports package includes three Serie A matches per round, all BKT, Premier League and Bundesliga series, all UEFA EURO 2020, Europa Conference League, UEFA Champions League, Moto GP and Formula 1; Women’s soccer; Tennis.

However, Now is now less competitive than Dazn for football lovers. In the Dazn package there are instead ten Serie A matches per round; all Serie BKT, Europa League, all UEFA Europa League matches, best matches of the UEFA Conference League, La Liga, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, MLS, as well as UEFA Women’s Champions League, some matches of FA Women’s Super League and Division 1 Féminine. And it costs expensive: 29.99 euros per month.

Infinity, Rakuten, Starzplay, Chili, Apple Tv

There is also a small group of minor subjects. Like Infinity, by Mediaset. Some movies can only be found here. It costs 7.99 euros per month. StarzPlay for 4.99 euros a month has some original docu-series. Also to be considered Rakuten, Apple TV and Chili for rental or purchase of films that we do not find in the subscriptions already active on other platforms.

Apple TV in particular has original Apple series and movies for $ 4.99 a month. Chili only allows purchase or rental on consumption.