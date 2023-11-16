Home » Netflix Axes Five Series, Including Shadow and Bone, After Fallout from Hollywood Strike
In a move that has surprised and disappointed many fans, Netflix has decided to cancel five series, including the highly anticipated Shadow and Bone, following the fallout from the Hollywood strike. According to Deadline, the streamer has axed Shadow and Bone, Agent Elvis, Glamorous, Farzar, and Captain Fall, with no plans for future seasons on the platform.

The cancellation of Shadow and Bone, in particular, has shocked fans, as the show has been one of Netflix’s biggest projects in recent years. Many were hopeful for a third season, but it seems that will not be the case. Performance versus cost is said to have played a role in the decision to cancel these projects, along with other factors.

Despite these cancellations, Netflix has recently been on a roll with renewals, with One Piece, Castlevania: Nocturne, The Night Agent, Fubar, and more all being picked up for follow-up outings. However, as shown by recent events, even renewed shows may not be safe from future cancellations.

The news of these cancellations has left many fans wondering what the future holds for other Netflix series. As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, the fate of many beloved shows remains uncertain.

