“For a short time, a Help Center article containing information applicable to Chile, Costa Rica and Peru only it was released in other countries. We’ve updated it since then”: this is the official version of what happened on Netflix (also in Italy) between the end of January and the beginning of February.

Behind these few lines of explanation there is an undeniable communication mess and a (probable) reverse which demonstrate how difficult the steps the company wants to take against abusive password sharing are.

The case of the household

It all happened on January 31st last, when also on the Italian page of the platform’s Help Center (which is this) indications have appeared on the guidelines and procedures that Netflix would have followed to define which devices can connect to the same account. We wrote about it herebut a couple of days later, the February 2ndthe company removed the page, precisely explaining that it contained “information applicable only to Chile, Costa Rica and Peru”, which are the 3 countries in which for about a year Experimentation on shared accounts is underway.

All clear, then? Netflix translated the pages by mistake in Italian and English (they were also on the US site), did you publish them by mistake, noticed it and then decided to remove them? Yes, but no. Because then these pages appeared again the February 3rdalbeit slightly modified: for Italy, they can be reached starting from here.

Remove all references to days, continue with the minutes

The main changes concern the discussed 31 day limitwithin which (according to the previous indications) it was necessary to connect a device to the household wifi to authorize it for streaming, and the one on 7 day code duration temporary for one-time authorization of a device.

Code that however remained, so much so that this time Netflix explains better how it works: a link is sent to the email address or phone number associated with the account holder, the link opens a page with a 4-digit verification code, the code must be entered within 15 minutes on the device from which it was requested (if it expires, another one must be requested), which can then be used for streaming. The phrase “devices that are not part of the household can be blocked from watching Netflix” has also disappeared, but is still remembered that “device verification may be required periodically”.

Password sharing block: how will it work?

Among the things that have remained, the most important is undoubtedly the definition of householdwhich is “a group of people who live in the same location with the account holder”, with the company again recalling that “people outside the household will have to register their own account to watch Netflix”.

Therefore, Netflix’s intention to counter the practice of sharing passwords between non-cohabitants, probably starting as early as March. How all this will be done, however, is not yet clear in detail: from what is understood at the moment, the need to have a physical place in the world to which to associate the account remains confirmed, the need for devices to be trusted and possibly verified (even several times), but attention to their eventual blocking seems milder.

