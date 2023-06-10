Netflix blocks sharing but sets record for new subscribers…

Netflix’s choice to block password sharing (making it a payment with the system of the extra user to add to one’s household) begins to bear fruit. A report by Antenna, relating to the American market, in fact, confirms a ssubstantial growth in the number of new subscribers after the introduction of the new rules.

Netflix blocks password sharing and records a record of new subscribers

Netflix subscribers increased by 100,000 a day between May 26 and 27, according to Antenna. In the four days following the introduction of the new mechanism, however, there was one +102% growth compared to the average of the previous 60 days. Many users who shared the password, therefore, chose to create a new account.

Also worth noting is a increase in cancellations. In this case, in fact, the increase was by +25,6% compared to the previous 60-day average. Overall, these are positive numbers for Netflix which seems to have managed to keep a certain number of users, prompting them to activate a new subscription.

However, the data will have to be evaluated in the long term. Only in the coming months, in fact, will it be possible to understand whether the choice of Netflix will have been truly successful or if it is a sensational own goal. Further information will probably arrive with the next Netflix quarterly in July.