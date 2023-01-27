Home Technology Netflix claims it has “never canceled a successful show” – Gamereactor
Netflix claims it has "never canceled a successful show"

Netflix claims it has “never canceled a successful show” – Gamereactor

Netflix’s new co-CEO seems to have a very clear idea of ​​what success looks like. At least if you consider their recent interview with Bloomberg.

When asked about the seemingly constant stream of canceled shows, many of which never even saw a second season, co-CEO Ted Sarandos perked up, saying : “We’ve never canceled a successful show.

Sarandos went on to add, “A lot of these shows are well-intentioned but on a very big budget talking to a very small audience. The point is you have to be able to talk to a small audience on a small budget and a big audience on a big budget. If you do it right , you can do this forever.

While you can see many projects that fit this understanding, it’s hard to see how this has anything to do with something like 1899, which was canceled and confirmed not to There is a second season.

Has any of your favorite shows been canceled by Netflix?

