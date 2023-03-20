Listen to the audio version of the article

More than a year after the launch of Netflix Games, the most popular streaming TV platform enters the world of video games with the ambition of playing a real game. 40 new titles are expected by the end of the year, 70 are in development with partners and another 16 directly from the Netflix studios. The project is not only to expand the games catalog (55 games were available to date) but to use their IPs, i.e. the intellectual property of their series, to generate new videogame experiences. Playstation is also pursuing a strategy with an inverse path with blockbusters like The Last of Us. Perhaps the most indicative title for this strategy is Too Hot to Handle: Loving is a game based on Too Hot to Handle, one of their most popular dating games. For now, however, no blockbuster with a millionaire budget has been announced. Will the big game publishers collaborate with the video streaming giants? Before answering, let’s see what are the new games that will arrive on the Netflix platform.

Mighty quest rogue palace – announcement trailer

Ecco Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace

April 18 comes from Ubisoft Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace, a rogue-lite game set in the bizarre universe that some will remember from The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot.

Netflix

Here comes the jewel of Monument Valley

Let’s talk about ustwo, one of the most popular studios. Next year, their most successful title Monument Valley arrives on Netflix. There will be all the titles of the franchise: Monument Valley 1 and Monument Valley 2, to be followed by other titles.

New collaboration (and exclusive) with Super Evil Megacorp

They are a very talented producer of mobile Moba (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena). Super Evil Megacorp are the authors of Vainglory, Catalyst Black and for Netflix they are working on an exclusive game based on a title soon to be released on Netflix.

Hightwater – Official video

The exclusive Highwater is out in March

Space exploration game. You travel by boat in an underwater world. You are a survivor. you have to find degkliu friends, fight the Rebels and steal food. Exclusively on Netflix.