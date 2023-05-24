Netflix, here we are, the squeeze on shared accounts is coming. €4.99 for non-family users

Netflix, as you know by now, at the beginning of the year declared a squeeze for those who share their account with friends and acquaintances by not allowing it anymore, or rather, allowing it against a payment for each extra user. Lately the first emails have arrived to users who practice account sharing, also on the dedicated page of the official Netflix website (click here) it is specified that starting from the next renewal for each extra user (you can have two more) core family member you will have to pay the amount of € 4.99; therefore, let’s say we share the account with two friends, we will pay €4.99 more per friend, in addition to the shared fee of course.

This is therefore already raising a discontent in the various forums, comments on the related articles where many subscribers to the streaming platform say that as soon as it comes into force, they will be ready to cancel; personally I too will cancel as not only the quality of the content has dropped a lot but since the other platforms allow sharing without problems, see Disney +, Amazon Prime Video and Now TV.

“Your Netflix account is reserved for you and for those who live with you, in other words your household.

You can easily watch Netflix when you’re on the go or traveling, on your personal devices or on a TV in a hotel or vacation rental.

To check how your Netflix account is being used:

If you want to share Netflix with people outside your household, you can use these features:

Thank you for choosing Netflix. We appreciate your continued support and look forward to bringing you an ever-growing selection of quality movies and TV series.”

This is what can be read on the dedicated page that we have linked above; now it remains to understand how Netflix will recognize who is under the same household since it goes without saying that if one or more children, perhaps students, watch Netflix outside the home, it is necessary to understand if the owner of the account will still have to pay the extra user fee.

Yet it was Netflix who said that the fulcrum of streaming is account sharing, but you know, money can’t be commanded and I think the company will lose a lot with these suicidal moves.

What do you think about it?