Netflix introduces additional costs for account sharing

It was announced a long time ago, and now it is being put into practice. If you want to share your Netflix account with other people, you will be asked to pay extra in the future.

The additional costs for account sharing come to Germany! On Tuesday evening, the streaming provider began informing the first customers about the new feature by email. All users who share their Netflix account with other people who do not live in the same household are affected. This approach was accepted by Netflix for a long time – but that’s over now.

If you want to share your account with other people in the future, you will have to book a so-called “additional member”. Depending on the subscription model, either one (standard) or two (premium) additional members can be created per account. Each additional member has to pay a fee of 4.99 euros per month. The account holder has to pay for it.

Additional members with restrictions

Additional members get their very own area in the account – including their own password. However, only one profile can be created and only one stream can be viewed at the same time via this profile. Offline content is also only available on one device. Additional members must also live in the same country as the main account holder. Existing profiles can be transferred to an additional member via profile transfer.

How exactly Netflix wants to recognize unauthorized account sharing and take action against it is still not entirely clear. The account holder must set a main city in the app. All devices that are then connected via the same network belong to the same household. However, there will also be exceptions for holiday or business trips. So Netflix will have to show some tolerance when it comes to sanctioning. The streaming provider has not yet revealed any specific details, such as a time limit outside of your own household.

