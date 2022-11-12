In addition to launching unscripted live talk shows, Netflix recently announced plans to provide live sports content within its service to attract more user groups.

After it was reported that Netflix plans to use live streaming technology to launch unscripted reality shows and other types of programs to create a new viewing experience and business model, Netflix confirmed earlier that it will launch unscripted live talk shows. , and will be debuted by the performance of the famous comedian Chris Rock, which is expected to be officially launched in early 2023.

Compared with the current streaming video services, most of them are watched by users on-demand, and there is no specific viewing time limit. If it is broadcast through online live broadcast, it can attract more people to participate in watching at a specific time. Therefore, it is not difficult to imagine that Netflix may use the high viewing traffic at the time of broadcast to increase additional revenue through advertising or content placement.

In addition to Netflix’s current live content operation model, Apple and Amazon have also begun to enter online live content. For example, the former has cooperated with Major League Baseball (MLB) and will provide live events through Apple TV+. Major League Soccer (MLS), Amazon has also cooperated with the NFL through its Prime Video service, and even Disney’s Disney+ service has broadcast live broadcasts for this year’s Oscar nominations, and is planning to broadcast a new season of “Dancing With” the Stars (Dancing with the Stars) reality show.

Based on current trends, displaying live content will become the next battleground for many streaming video services.