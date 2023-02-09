Home Technology Netflix, password control arrives in Europe: how much does it cost to add an extra person
Technology

Netflix, password control arrives in Europe: how much does it cost to add an extra person

by admin
Netflix, password control arrives in Europe: how much does it cost to add an extra person

After advances, hypotheses, forward escapes and hasty reversesHowever, Netflix has decided to continue the fight against abusive password sharing, which according to the company would affect around 100 million homes.

“Carry on” in the sense that the Los Gatos company has extended the new control procedures on the use of passwords to other countries as well, in addition to the initials Chile, Costa Rica and Peruthe ones from which it all started about a year ago.

Streaming

Netflix blocks password sharing: how the verification code will work

by Emanuele Capone

Netflix and password checker: what are the new countries

The new countries in which the new rules are effective immediately are Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain, which are the first two states of Europe to be affected by change.

As we have already explained on Italian Tech, the concept of Householdthe ability to see Netflix too travellingthe possibility of opening access to the account only to people who live together, the obligation to establish a Main position, i.e. a wifi network to connect devices enabled for streaming (we explained it here).

How much does it cost to add a new member to Netflix account

Se the information relating to Canada and New Zealand they may be of little interest to us, the situation regarding Portugal and Spain is different: it is very probable that what happens to them will soon happen to us too.

The reference is above all to pricesbecause Netflix has once again talked about the possibility of “buying an extra member”, i.e. adding one or more people, outside the household (i.e. not living with the account holder), to share the password with. Paying, of course.

See also  Seagate launched the Firecuda series of external hard drives with the theme of "Luke Skywalker", "Darth Vader" and "Han Solo" | 3C Home Appliance Crazy | Digital

In detail, paying 3.99 euros per month for each additional person in Portugal e 5.99 euros per month for each person who joins in Spain. Money that adds to the cost of the subscription, with one difference: who has the plan Standard can add one more member, while who has the plan Premium he can add up to two.

Social network

Why the Twitter blue check costs more on the iPhone, and how to pay less

by Bruno Ruffilli

Netflix and blocking of sharing, how long until arrival in Italy?

There is still no certainty as to when these innovations will also be extended to other very large markets (such as the United States) or in any case significant ones (such as Italy), but the most probable hypothesis, according to what was declared by Netflix itself at the beginning of 2023is that it takes place “during Q1” and therefore by March, which is the month in which Q1 ends, the first of the quarters into which it is divided each year.

Within the next few weeks, therefore, we will know the date for our country and also how much will possibly be owed pay more to add people to our account, whether it will be 3.99 euros per month in Portugal or 5.99 euros per month in Spain. Or yet another number.

@capoema

You may also like

Account-to-account growth: MyBank over 10 billion euros in...

Nintendo Switch overtakes PS4 and Game Boy for...

“Dragon Restoration Among People!”Extreme” Asian image ambassador Hatano...

Netflix, password control arrives in Europe: how much...

MSI Creator Z17/Z16 HX Studio uses i9 +...

Tech articles with AI are (still) full of...

Google Translate to provide better suggestions for polysemy...

Because Microsoft will change online search and not...

Stick to the old platform: Firefox will support...

TikTok Against Misinformation: Focus on Politics (and State-Controlled...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy