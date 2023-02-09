After advances, hypotheses, forward escapes and hasty reversesHowever, Netflix has decided to continue the fight against abusive password sharing, which according to the company would affect around 100 million homes.

“Carry on” in the sense that the Los Gatos company has extended the new control procedures on the use of passwords to other countries as well, in addition to the initials Chile, Costa Rica and Peruthe ones from which it all started about a year ago.

Netflix and password checker: what are the new countries

The new countries in which the new rules are effective immediately are Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain, which are the first two states of Europe to be affected by change.

As we have already explained on Italian Tech, the concept of Householdthe ability to see Netflix too travellingthe possibility of opening access to the account only to people who live together, the obligation to establish a Main position, i.e. a wifi network to connect devices enabled for streaming (we explained it here).

How much does it cost to add a new member to Netflix account

Se the information relating to Canada and New Zealand they may be of little interest to us, the situation regarding Portugal and Spain is different: it is very probable that what happens to them will soon happen to us too.

The reference is above all to pricesbecause Netflix has once again talked about the possibility of “buying an extra member”, i.e. adding one or more people, outside the household (i.e. not living with the account holder), to share the password with. Paying, of course.

In detail, paying 3.99 euros per month for each additional person in Portugal e 5.99 euros per month for each person who joins in Spain. Money that adds to the cost of the subscription, with one difference: who has the plan Standard can add one more member, while who has the plan Premium he can add up to two.

Netflix and blocking of sharing, how long until arrival in Italy?

There is still no certainty as to when these innovations will also be extended to other very large markets (such as the United States) or in any case significant ones (such as Italy), but the most probable hypothesis, according to what was declared by Netflix itself at the beginning of 2023is that it takes place “during Q1” and therefore by March, which is the month in which Q1 ends, the first of the quarters into which it is divided each year.

Within the next few weeks, therefore, we will know the date for our country and also how much will possibly be owed pay more to add people to our account, whether it will be 3.99 euros per month in Portugal or 5.99 euros per month in Spain. Or yet another number.

