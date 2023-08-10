Home » Netflix, putting “Like” to the shows becomes very simple …
by admin
Netflix is implementing a new feature that will allow users to express their viewing preferences more accurately and immediately: putting a “Like” from the app for smartphones and tablets becomes very simple. This change will not only simplify the process of indicating your likes and dislikes, but it will also help to refine the algorithms that suggest content based on user preferences.

With the addition of this new feature, viewers will be able to express their liking with a simple tap on the screen while watching a show or movie on their mobile device. The three new thumb buttons – thumbs up, double thumbs up and thumbs down – will be visible when you touch the display, at the top of the interface.

The introduction of this novelty will initially take place on iOS, available as early as next Monday. While on the Android platform, no precise information has been provided regarding the release date. But it should be coming soon.

Credit: Netflix, tramite The Verge

This isn’t the first time Netflix has changed its content rating system. In 2017, the service has abandoned the star-based system in favor of the thumbs-up. Later, in 2022, it introduced the double thumbs-up, to allow users to express a stronger appreciation for the content they truly love.

This new update represents another step forward in optimizing the viewing experience for users on Netflix. Making it easier not only to express your opinion, but also to find similar series and movies to the ones you like.

