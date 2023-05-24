Netflix, tight on password sharing and new tariffs

“With your hands, with your hands, with your hands, bye bye”: quoting the well-known song by the Lista Representative is the most common way in which Italians are responding to the Netflix’s decision to block free password sharing.

Come he announced over a year agothe company has confirmed that in 100 countries around the world (including Italy) whoever wants to allow access to their account to people outside their own household will have to pay to do so: in our country it is 4.99 euros per month more for each person added, which are less than Spain’s 5.99 but more than Portugal’s 3.99.

twitter: the news announced by Netflix

CEO of #Netflix: “How can we go about losing millions of subscribers?”

Business manager: “We could remove the sharing of the password and persist in not putting the 4k by default for everyone”

CEO: “Great idea!” — Gerry (@ilGerry_real) May 23, 2023

“Love is sharing”, the tweet of the controversy

Netflix didn’t communicate the news on Facebook, but it did on Twitter at 8.15pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 23): At the time of writing, the twitter has nearly 300 retweets, has been viewed over 185,000 times, and has nearly 150 comments. And it’s honestly difficult to find someone who agrees with the decision (there are, but they are very few).

As mentioned, there are those who set their intention to cancel the subscription to music, those who explicitly declare that “the day has finally come when I can finally cancel”, those who imagine an imminent end for Netflix and who remembers that “Blockbuster began like this”. Wanting to look for a constant among the comments, the most numerous are of two types: many remember and reproach Netflix with an old tweet of March 10, 2017, the one that said that “Love is sharing a password” (that is, that true love is sharing , passwords); almost as many ask the only thing that the company at the moment does not seem willing to givei.e. a plan in 4K from a single screen, perhaps at 8.99 because “if I can’t share, at least I pay the right amount”.

Others do comparisons with other streaming platforms and they say they are ready to switch to Amazon Prime Video or Disney Plus, perhaps unaware that these too will probably soon follow the same path, as they recently told us somewhat confirmed by Paramount Plus.

There is also those who complain that “you don’t understand anything from the site” about how many extra users can be purchased and how many concurrent viewings are allowed, even though that’s not actually the case.

How the 4 new Netflix plans work

On the Netflix Italy website, in the section Plans and price list, indeed it is decidedly well explained how the new features work and what changes compared to the past. At the moment, there are 4 possible plans: Standard with advertising, Basic, Standard and Premium.

The first allows the vision of content with advertising, on 2 devices at a time and in Full HD; it’s the only plan where downloading is not allowed. The Basic subscription supports one device at a time and viewing is in plain HD. The Standard is like the Standard with advertising, but without the advertising and with the possibility of download: viewing on 2 devices at a time and in Full HD. Finally, the piano Premium allows viewing of 4 devices at a time, in 4K and with support for Spatial Audio.

The Standard subscription with advertising costs 5.49 euros per month, the Base one rises to 7.99, the Standard one for 12.99 and the Premium one for a good 17.99 euros per month. A further difference, and this is precisely the most recent novelty, concerns extra users: they always cost 4.99 euros more per month, but only Standard and Premium plans can add them, the two most expensive. The first can add one (therefore reaching 17.98 euros per month) and the second can add two (nearly 28 euros per month).

Password sharing: 3 questions for Netflix

Having said that, it is however true that there are some unclear things in this revolution carried out by the American company, which we list below because they seem to us to be the ones most people are wondering about in these hours.

What will happen to off-site students? For the vast majority of the time they do not live together with their parents, but they are evidently part of their family nucleus. Netflix says that “people who are part of the household can watch on the go”, but does this also apply to those who study away from home and those who attend university in another province, region or even abroad? Or will students have to activate a new and additional subscription in addition to that of their parents?

What will happen to separated parents? Again: they don’t live together with their children, not always or at least in limited periods of the week or year. If an estranged father shares his Netflix password with his daughter who lives with her mother, can he continue to do so? Or will those for activating an additional streaming account have to be added to the costs associated with separation and divorce?

Why not really make a plan in 4K from a single device for 8.99 euros per month? This is the strongest request coming from the market, not just the Italian one: after the last squeeze, it seems frankly useless to have an Ultra HD subscription for 4 simultaneous viewings at 18 euros a month. It’s a bit like when Blockbuster charged more to have a movie a week, which is expensive and not very useful, unless you want to memorize it. Expensive, not very useful and also that didn’t turn out very well.

