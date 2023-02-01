Last year, Netflix launched the Ambeo technology that can simulate spatial audio with only a stereo output system, and it is used in the fourth season of “Stranger Things” and “The Witcher”. Currently, it is further applied to more than 700 episodes including “Wednesday” content, but only for users who subscribe to the premium plan.

At present, the contents of the albums that support Ambeo technology will be marked on the work description page and identified by obvious labels. In addition, you can also search for “spatial sound effects” to confirm which albums are supported. Netflix said that more albums will be supported in the future. This sound technology.

Ambeo technology was created by Netflix and Sennheiser for laptops and tablet devices. It also allows large-screen TVs and mobile phones that people often use to have a better sense of space and sound when watching Netflix albums. Wearing headphones can also feel the sound field performance as if you were on the scene.

In addition to Netflix, industry players including Apple and Sony have also begun to provide spatial audio experience, so that users can be more immersed in content experience such as music.

On the other hand, it was revealed last year that it would reduce the abuse of home sharing programs. Netflix currently says that it will use information such as login IP, device identification code and location of use as a comparison, and then only specific locations can be set as residence. If the device is not in the place of residence, it must go through the verification process to confirm whether it is a family member or a co-resident relationship with the main account.

The verification process will first send the relevant link to the registered email or mobile phone number of the main account. After clicking the link, a 4-digit verification number will be displayed, and the user must enter the correct verification number on the device within 15 minutes ( Similar to the mobile phone login identity verification process), you can continue to use the Netflix service normally after completion.

If you make a mistake or exceed the input time, you must re-apply for verification. In addition, Netflix also stated that it will regularly implement verification. Therefore, if you subscribe to Netflix online in groups like in the past, or if people who share the same account do not communicate frequently, it is likely to be affected and require an additional subscription to continue smoothly. Use the service.

However, it seems difficult to say whether Netflix’s approach can successfully and effectively reduce the abuse of home sharing plans. After all, if you only confirm by entering the verification code, it is obviously only a little troublesome in the process, but it is not impossible to solve the problem.