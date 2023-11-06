Netflix with advertising: content and price of the subscription

November 6th, 2023, 3:56 p.m. | Reading time: 9 minutes

Since the Netflix subscription with advertising started in November 2022, one thing has happened with the streaming service. Among other things, account sharing has been abolished, as has the cheaper basic subscription. Everything indicates that Netflix wants to make its advertising subscription more attractive – which is now confirmed by a number of other measures. TECHBOOK assesses the innovations and provides an overview of the costs and content of the subscription with advertising.

The year 2022 was not an easy one for Netflix. For the first time, the streaming service had to accept a not insignificant decline in subscription numbers. At the same time, the competition has recently become more numerous and stronger. Netflix responded to this in November 2022 by introducing an ad-financed subscription. Further radical measures followed in 2023, such as the ban on account sharing and, most recently, the cancellation of the basic subscription. The latter in particular is not well received by subscribers. As a large TECHBOOK survey showed, 80 percent of Netflix users (surveyed) are thinking about canceling their Netflix subscription completely.

Always stay informed with our TECHBOOK newsletter on WhatsApppp!

This is what the Netflix subscription offers with advertising

In Germany, users have been able to book the Netflix advertising subscription since November 3, 2022. The package is called “Standard Subscription with Advertising” and costs 4.99 euros per month.

This means that Netflix offers the same price as for a so-called additional membership. It allows Netflix users who don’t live in the same household to share a standard or premium subscription. At the same time, it is 3 euros cheaper than the regular basic subscription, which costs 7.99 euros – which has now been largely abolished and only applies to existing customers.

After the subscription started with advertising with a streaming quality in SD and only one possible stream, Netflix has now made improvements. You can now watch films and series in Full HD quality and stream them in parallel on two devices in the same household. The download function was also upgraded at the same time. Subscribers to the advertising subscription can now download and save Netflix content on a device so that they can then watch films and series offline on the go. As with ad-free subscriptions, this option is limited to 15 downloads per device per billing period.

There are so many advertisements to see

For those who have booked the standard subscription with advertising, Netflix shows advertisements both before and while streaming films and series. In total, according to the provider, around four to five minutes of advertising are broadcast per hour. The individual commercials are each 15 to 20 seconds long.

According to Netflix, which user is shown which advertising is based on individual interactions, such as which genre someone prefers to stream and which location the main device is registered to. In addition, you can activate or deactivate so-called “behavioral advertising”. Data from other websites or apps is then also included.

50€ Cashback

Get €50 cashback for your 4-in-1 ink multifunction device

Netflix works with Microsoft to implement the advertising offer. The company should therefore not only oversee the technology, but also the sale of advertisements on Netflix. According to The Wall Street Journal, Netflix had previously also held talks with Google and NBCUniversal. Both companies already have a lot of experience with the relevant technology and were aiming for an exclusive partnership with the streaming giant. But in the end the choice fell on Microsoft.

Current articles

Netflix advertising subscription got off to a rocky start

Netflix had high hopes for the subscription with advertising in advance. The service therefore sees its main potential in the USA; Netflix expected there to be over 13 million subscribers by the third quarter of 2023, who would then pay less and watch advertising. Internationally, however, the provider expected up to 27 million users by mid-2023. Netflix assumed there would be a lot of interest right from the start.

However, at least in the initial phase, Netflix’s hopes were not fulfilled – on the contrary. One can only speculate as to why. It is difficult to estimate whether users are put off by the lack of content, the price or the extent of the advertising.

But the fact is that the numbers, especially at the start, fell so far short of expectations that advertising customers were able to demand their money back. Several company executives spoke to the industry magazine Digiday. Accordingly, some advertising customers were up to 20 percent below the expected viewership.

At the beginning of November 2023, Netflix published official figures for its advertising subscription for the first time. “We are already very satisfied with our progress and are pleased that we have reached 15 million monthly active users (MAUs) worldwide.” This means that we are still falling short of the previously formulated goals, but we still seem to be satisfied with the development .

This is how Netflix wants to make its Web subscription more attractive

Despite this satisfaction, Netflix apparently wants to continue increasing the numbers for its advertising-financed subscription. The streaming service is planning a whole range of measures for this. Some of them are also urgently needed, because Disney+ has now also changed its subscription structure and, at the start, handled the advertising-financed offer better than Netflix.

Read more: New subscriptions to Disney+! The streaming provider does this better than Netflix

Netflix is ​​technically expanding advertising subscriptions and abolishing basic subscriptions

After the advertising subscription started with significant technical restrictions, Netflix has now made improvements here. The jump in streaming quality to Full HD is particularly worth mentioning. The subscription has been further upgraded with the addition of the download function and the ability to stream on two devices in parallel.

In fact, the subscription with advertising corresponds to the basic tariff in almost all aspects. Since this has been abolished in Germany, among other places, it appears that more customers should be encouraged to take out the advertising-supported model.

Less advertising from 2024 – with a catch

Netflix has also announced that it will show fewer advertising subscriptions from the beginning of 2024. The provider calls the innovation “binge ad format” in its announcement. As the name suggests, this is intended primarily to benefit binge fans.

The term comes from binge-watching and describes a series marathon in which several episodes of a series are watched in one go. In fact, Netflix was the first major streaming service to play a key role in shaping the concept. Previously, series watching was done traditionally via television and therefore in bits and pieces by broadcasting individual episodes.

The new binge ad format is intended to take effect if users stream at least three episodes of a series in a row. Then the fourth episode is ad-free. In addition, it should also be possible to display QR codes in commercials from the first quarter of 2024.

Missing content in the advertising subscription was added later

At the start of the advertising subscription on Netflix, users of the new tariff still had to live with major content restrictions. Netflix announced in advance that “a limited number of films and series would not be available for licensing reasons”. However, many people would not have expected how much the streaming service turned the corner. At the time, TECHBOOK looked at the JustWatch website, which clearly lists which content is available from which streaming provider. What was striking was that 6,991 titles were listed in the regular Netflix subscription, but only 5,320 in the subscription with advertising. A total of 1,671 series and films were missing from the cheaper offer. These also included some popular high-profile films such as “House of Cards” and “Downton Abbey”.

When asked, Netflix explained the lack of titles at the end of 2022 as follows: “Certain content is missing due to license restrictions in the basic subscription tariff with advertising. Work is underway to unlock these.” This has now obviously been done. According to its own statement, only a few titles are missing from the advertising subscription.

This is how TECHBOOK assesses the innovations

Users should be clearly urged to subscribe to advertising

“With its measures, Netflix shows quite clearly that it primarily wants to encourage new customers to take out a subscription with advertising. The abolition of the basic subscription is likely to be aimed at this in particular. The tariff was particularly popular with smaller households of one or two people, as it offered sufficient quality for most content. The fact that this option no longer exists for new customers naturally makes the advertising subscription much more attractive – especially since the streaming service has significantly improved the quality.

Many people will be particularly happy about the download function that is now available, but also about streaming on two devices at the same time. Since the price jump to the regular standard subscription at 12.99 euros is significantly larger than to the abolished basic subscription at 7.99 euros per month, the price is likely to be even more significant for many users. The subscription with advertising is now by far the cheapest. Without the basic subscription there is simply no real alternative, although it is fair to say that the 4.99 euros for the advertising subscription is a good offer even compared to other providers.

I am personally critical of the innovation with the binge ad format. Of course, it’s a nice step for series fans, with which Netflix pays tribute to its former core business. At the same time, if in doubt, it also encourages users to stay on the screen longer – so that they can then see more advertising in the end.” Marlene Polywka, editor

Netflix announces further measures

Netflix sees another measure to reduce costs in the future and attract more subscribers in the adaptation of the program. According to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, this means: fewer but high-quality productions, shorter series and shorter episodes. However, it is not yet known what exactly the program design will look like. At the moment, the list of new products is just as extensive as usual.

Even before Netflix, Amazon introduced its ad-financed streaming subscription Freevee at the beginning of August 2022. Competitor Disney+ also launched a corresponding package this year.

Sources

Share this: Facebook

X

