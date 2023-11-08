Netflix’s Geeked Week Announces Release Date for Stranger Things VR Game

Netflix’s Geeked Week dedicated an entire day to discussing the popular show Stranger Things, but fans were left wondering what the point was when the streamer isn’t ready to reveal any upcoming final seasons of the show. The day ended up being more about reminiscing about past moments from the show and announcing the return of the Dead by Daylight collaboration.

However, amidst the disappointment, there was a glimmer of excitement as Tender Claws used the day to announce the official release date for Stranger Things VR. The game will be coming to the Meta Quest platform on November 30, 2023.

According to the announcement, players will be able to “explore the world of Stranger Things from Vecna’s never-before-seen perspective as he explores an unknown reality, forms a hive mind, and formulates his plan for revenge against Eleven and Hawkins.”

The VR game has already showcased a bunch of gameplay, and fans can take a look to see if Stranger Things VR is something they’d be interested in.

While some fans may have been disappointed by the lack of new Stranger Things content, the announcement of the VR game release date certainly gave them something to look forward to.

