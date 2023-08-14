Netflix’s new app is called Game Controller and has nothing to do with streaming

“We want to allow our subscribers to be able to play wherever they access Netflix”, and therefore also from computers and smart TVs, Leanne Loombe told us last March, vice president for External Games of the Los Gatos company. Also suggesting that the company focused so much on video games that it was thinking of setting up its own cloud gaming service.

Today those words acquire greater meaning, because A new app has appeared on the iOS App Store for iPhone and iPadwhich is called the Netflix Game Controller, has nothing to do with streaming but a lot to do with video games.

Use your smartphone as a joypad

From what we understand, the app allows you to connect to the TV with your device (and presumably with your Netflix account) to be able to use it as a controller to play: the description reads that “the Game Controller app pairs with your TV and allows you to play Netflix using your phone or other mobile device”.

American colleagues who have had the possibility to download it, such as those of TechCrunchhave noticed that the app asks you to choose a game on the TV and to follow the instructions to connect, which, however, is currently impossible: after all, the app’s home screen underlines that “Netflix Games sulla tv is in beta” and that “some devices may not be supported at this time”.

Netflix’s love of video games

The fact remains that this is definitely a significant step in the direction indicated by Loombe last spring: over 50 games are already available in the Netflix app today, dozens more are expected in 2023 and another eighty are developing internally or in studios outside the company.

The project also involves very large partners, such as Ubisoftor very important, like Ustwo (the creators of the beautiful Monument Valley 1 e Monument Valley 2), and shows how much Netflix believes in this area. With a very specific purpose: to expand the universe of highly appreciated and highly successful productions, making sure that the love for the series can push even those who have never played video games before to play video games and vice versa, bring some gaming enthusiasts closer to the series (and therefore to the Netflix subscription).

