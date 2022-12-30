The time has come to the end of 2022, and many well-reputed and high-quality games are still launched this year, but when everyone is frantically discussing popular games such as “Elden’s Ring” and “God of War: Ragnarok”, of course, some games have not received what they deserve. focus on.

Recently, a netizen launched “The Most Forgotten Games of 2022” Discussion, soliciting questions from everyone who sees “is this the game of the year?”

Some players gave some examples, such as “Star of Liberty 2”, although the previous game was loved by many players, the sequel was not discussed much, and some people even didn’t know that there was a new game launched; while “Nintendo Switch Sports” has super high sales , but did not even get a vote in the Game of the Year Awards. In addition, there are “Dying Light 2 The Battle of Man and Ren”, “Star Sea Ranger: The Power of God”, etc., as sequels to popular games, they have not caused too many topics.

The one with the most comments below is “Ghostline: Tokyo”. Although this action-adventure game developed by Tango Game Studio caused a sensation when it was first launched, it quickly disappeared due to the short main plot and no breakthrough gameplay. Exhausted and forgotten.

“The Fall of Babylon”, jointly created by Square Enix and Platinum Studios, is of course one of them. The bland game content and gameplay made it attacked by a lot of low scores, and it was forced to close its operation in just one year.

“Horizon Forbidden West” (Horizon Forbidden West) was even ridiculed by netizens as Horizon “Forgotten” West, because some people didn’t even know that “Horizon: Zero Dawn” had a sequel.

Other well-known games on the list include “Goddess War: Ecstasy”, “Rainbow Six: Evacuate the Restricted Area”, “Dragon Ball: Breaking Fighter”, “Sniper Elite 5”, “Orioli World” and other games. Some of these games are hidden gems, and some are truly too ugly to be forgotten. Regardless, they’re also a good bet during the year-end sale, where you can get a cheap game and possibly a real treasure.

