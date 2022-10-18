Recently AMD’s recently released Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 desktop CPU was found to have performance issues when gaming on Windows 11 22H2. Interestingly, the Ryzen 9 7950X, the flagship SKU of the 7000 series, was found to experience a drop in performance when SMT and its two CCDs were enabled. Although this may also be caused by the driver, in any case, the new Windows feature update is still an important suspect.

The bug that the new CPU has performance errors on the new system update is not surprising, but the irony is that a 12-year-old Intel CPU, which is clearly not on the official support list of Windows 11, has been banned. Discovery can perform the same update with new features.

A user on Reddit named “paul_is_on_reddit” responded that he found his Core i5-580M, a dual-core quad-thread CPU from 2010, that he used Rufus 3.20 to bypass Windows 11 system requirements, such as TPM, etc. , this feature was introduced in the previous 3.18 update and has since been found to perform well on the 2022 update.

“Using Rufus 3.20, I can easily install Windows 11 on this Acer laptop (made in 2010). My CPU is a 1st gen intel Core i5-580M (3MB L2, 2 cores, 4 threads, super Thread, 2.67GHz-3.2GHz turbo). I used Rufus to remove all TPM/RAM/CPU requirements and Windows 11 worked like magic.”

This suggests that older hardware, which Microsoft has deliberately avoided mainly for security-related reasons, is almost entirely capable of running Windows 11. Ironically, however, the company would in turn recommend disabling some of the security features for more gaming performance, as some of them have long been known to cause performance degradation, even on supported CPUs.

Back in June, Microsoft had actually started offering 22H2 upgrades to users of unsupported systems, and the company soon stopped doing so, calling it a bug.