Most people understand that smoking is harmful to health, especially the long-term damage to human lungs, but in fact, in addition to the health of smokers themselves and people around them, even electronic devices that have been exposed to smoking for a long time It may be damaged to some extent, especially some devices that need heat dissipation. According to a series of photos shared by a netizen on the Reddit forum, a Sony-owned PlayStation 4 console became the victim in this case. The netizen was entrusted by an old smoker customer to clean up his PS4 console, and when he took it apart, he immediately realized what kind of damage smoking can cause to such electronic devices.

The PS4, which was first officially launched at the end of 2013, is one of Sony’s most popular consoles. However, over the years, many players have often complained that when the console is running some masterpieces with high performance requirements, the console’s cooling fan will run at a high speed. situation, and sometimes it keeps crashing due to overheating. Although not all PS4 players have the habit of smoking, considering the sales of this console, many smokers may indeed own a PS4 console, and if they smoke indoors for a long time, even while playing If so, then their hosts are more likely to encounter various hardware issues.

Reddit forum user Polak5677 recently shared a series of disassembled interior photos of the PS4 console on the PlayStation discussion board, suggesting that the console belongs to an old smoker. And Polak5677 was commissioned to clean his PS4 console for the smoker, and he was so shocked by the poor interior of the console that he decided to post it on the Internet to share with other players.

Judging from the series of photos he has published, this host has a layer of orange-brown ash and dirt accumulated on the fans, vents and even many internal structures, which seems to be stuck directly on it. According to Polak5677, although he spent about the same time and effort as cleaning the general dust, he successfully removed the dirt caused by smoke, but the inside of the whole host still exudes a strong odor of smoke, which proves once again Find out where these stains come from.

Many netizens have commented at the bottom of this article that smoking may indeed cause a similar layer of stains to appear on the surrounding walls or furniture. Unfortunately, these stains have a way of infiltrating everything in a smoker’s home, proving once again how bad smoking can do to a person’s lungs, as these stains can also build up in a smoker’s body . It is conceivable that smoking near a PC or other electronic devices indoors for a long time will definitely have a serious impact on the internal structure and ventilation effect of the connected device, resulting in damage to devices that require heat dissipation such as PS4.

For someone addicted to smoking, smoking is a difficult habit to quit, but if he is also a player, after understanding the possible consequences of smoking near the host, it may be possible to moderate a little Some, or at least stop smoking indoors, to protect their computer or game console. As for those players who are used to smoking near the computer or console, they may as soon as possible or ask someone to disassemble the console to clean up, so as to avoid problems such as overheating or damage of these devices in the future.