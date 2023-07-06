Netmarble Announces Release of Tower of God: New World – A Collectible Card RPG Based on the Popular Webtoon Series

Netmarble Corporation Announces Release of “Tower of God: New World” Collectible Card RPG

As the world‘s leading high-quality mobile game development and publishing company, Netmarble Corporation (Netmarble Corporation) announced today (6th) that its new collectible card RPG game “Tower of God: New World” will be released on July 26. officially launched.

“Tower of God: New World” is a game adapted from the Webtoon web comic series “Tower of God”. Netmarble made the original “Tower of God” like an animation and presented it with extraordinary high-quality images. The game adopts a simple and in-depth strategy combat mode and at the same time cooperates with the original author SIU to present a unique storyline.

The game has simple gameplay that anyone can enjoy easily and conveniently. Players can formulate exclusive strategies based on the attributes and positions of the characters and reduce the burden of character growth through the field system.

Players who participate in the pre-registration can get the “Twenty-fifth Night” SSR rank and character summon coupon*10.

The “Tower of God” series was originally a fantasy webcomic, and the story revolves around a boy named “Twenty-fifth Night” and his friend “Rahal” who live under a huge and mysterious tower. People believe that their wishes will come true if they reach the top of the tower. “Rachel” entered the tower alone without the knowledge of “Twenty-fifth Night”, hoping to improve her life, and “Twenty-fifth Night” followed into the tower. The original Tower of Gods webcomic series has been serialized on the webtoon since July 2010 and has accumulated over 6 billion views worldwide.

Netmarble’s “Tower of God: New World” promises to faithfully portray the popular webcomic series while offering easy-to-learn gameplay for all players. With its stunning graphics and engaging storyline, the game is expected to become a fan-favorite among gamers. Don’t miss the opportunity to embark on an epic adventure in the Tower of God universe. Pre-register now to avail the exclusive bonuses and get ready for the game’s official launch on July 26.

