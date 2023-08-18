Netmarble Group Releases New Mobile Game ‘Idle Seven Knights’ for Pre-Order on iOS and Early Access on Android

Netmarble Group, the world‘s leading high-quality mobile game development and publishing company, has announced the availability of its brand new game “Idle Seven Knights” for pre-order on the iOS platform. Players who complete the pre-order will be able to play the game in September when it is officially launched, and they will receive super-level heroes “Ivan” and “Ruby*7777” to start their idle adventure. Android users can also gain early access to the game and will receive advanced reservations as well.

“Idle Seven Knights” is the successor to the original “Seven Knights” game and has been redesigned as an idle RPG game. Developed for low-capacity and low-specification devices, the game prioritizes ease of play. Players will enjoy expanded storylines and hidden stories featuring the heroes from the original “Seven Knights” while collecting and cultivating cute SD characters.

The game features over 130 “Seven Knights” heroes, 25 types of pets, and 170 hero costumes. It also offers various functions and modes, including main territory exploration, PvP duels, dungeon challenges, crusade missions, Infinity Tower, and many other missions.

As the official legacy of the beloved game “Seven Knights,” which has over 60 million players worldwide, “Idle Seven Knights” promises to provide exciting new options for fans to interact with their favorite heroes and make the most of their time.

For more detailed information about “Idle Seven Knights,” interested players can visit the official website.

