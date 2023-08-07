Netmarble’s ‘Blade Soul: Revolution’ Introduces New Occupations and Activities in Latest Game Update

Netmarble’s “Blade Soul: Revolution” Introduces New Occupations and Exciting Updates

Netmarble Corporation, the world‘s leading mobile game developer and publisher, has announced a new game update for its popular MMORPG mobile game, “Blade Soul: Revolution”. Players can now experience new unique occupations and engage in multiple activities, enhancing their gaming experience.

The latest update introduces the “Onmyoji” profession, which utilizes “Yin-Yang Cards” as weapons. Players can weaken enemy defenses and enhance ally defenses using the power of Yin-Yang. With the introduction of the new legendary martial arts skill, “Yin-Yang Land”, players can create a “Zone of Yang” to increase attack power and gain the “Aura of Yang”. Additionally, players can explore the new event field, “Qilan Plateau”, where they will face formidable barbarians and earn “Qilan Coins” to obtain various rewards, including new clothing options.

To celebrate the launch of these exciting updates, “Blade Soul: Revolution” is hosting a series of limited-time events:

Onmyoji 28 check-in day (8 moon 3 to 9 moon 21): Players who log in for 28 consecutive days will receive rewards such as “Legendary Martial Arts Card Liberation 10+1” and “Legendary Gem Box 10+1”.

Qilan Plateau Recapture Operation (8 moon 3 to 9 moon 7): Players who complete all in-game tasks in the new event field will receive "Qilan Coins", which can be exchanged for brand-new costumes and "Legendary Guardian Spirits".

Summer Revolution Coupon (8 moon 3 to 9 moon 7): Players can use silver coins to obtain "Revolution Coupons" and use them to modify attributes or enhance "Legendary Guardian Spirits", "Legendary Martial Arts Cards", or "Legendary Three-Star Gems".

“Blade and Spirit: Revolution” is a mobile adaptation of the popular PC online game, “Blade and Spirit”, and faithfully captures the thrilling revenge story in a stunning cinematic experience. The game retains the essence of the PC version, featuring high-quality full 3D graphics and seamlessly transitioning the vast story content and world into the mobile platform.

In addition to the immersive 3D visuals, “Blade and Spirit: Revolution” utilizes Unreal Engine 4 to deliver thrilling large-scale real-time battles and an unparalleled combat experience. Players can challenge strategic dungeons and partake in real social interactions within the game’s community.

With the launch of the new game update, “Blade Soul: Revolution” continues to engage players with its captivating gameplay, stunning visuals, and immersive world.

