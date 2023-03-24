“Level Up Alone: ​​Rising” is adapted from the popular webcomic series “Level Up Alone”. Defend humanity by entering dungeons to fight hordes of deadly monsters. The story of the game tells the story of the weak E-class hunter “Cheng Zhenyu”, who survived the extremely dangerous “Double Dungeon” hidden in the low-level “D-Class Portal”. During this experience, Cheng Zhenyu awakens and acquires new and rare abilities, and also discovers that he can “level up” by defeating monsters and completing tasks.

Level Up Alone: ​​Rising faithfully recreates the original webtoon series with an engaging storyline, action RPG mechanics, dynamic combat, and fast-paced gameplay. The game will feature popular hunter characters including the protagonists “Sung Jin-woo”, “Cha Hae-in” and “Ryu Jin-ho”. Players can look forward to mastering the abilities of each hunter in the game and combining their powers to quickly clear each portal. In Level Up Alone: ​​Rising, straight out of the webcomic, players can also defeat enemies, extract their shadows and make them fight for them, ultimately building their own Shadow Legion. Additionally, players will need to master their unique strategies and skills in order to defeat the monsters that challenge players in each dungeon.

Fans getting ready for Level Up Alone: ​​Rise can head to the official website, which will provide new information and content about the upcoming game. And “Hunter Confidential Files” welcomes fans to explore the never-before-seen backstories of each hunter, supervised by original series author Chugong. Additionally, fans can enjoy a series of footage and clips while anticipating the game’s upcoming launch.

Level Up Alone: ​​Rise, developed by Netmarble Neo, is an action RPG based on the original webcomic series Level Up Alone, which has accumulated over 14.2 billion views worldwide. In the game, players will become hunters, protect humans from ferocious dimensional enemy attacks, and extract their shadows to create the Shadow Legion. “Levels” are achieved through new abilities, funky moves, and co-play mechanics that allow players to control a variety of hunters and their abilities.

Level Up Alone: ​​Rising will be available later this year on iOS, Android, and PC (with cross-play capabilities).

Official website: https://sololeveling.netmarble.com/

Facebook fan page: https://www.facebook.com/SoloLevelingARISE.EN/