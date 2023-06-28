Netskope, connect and protect employees everywhere

Netskope was selected by the French Transdev to better connect and protect data in the cloud and its employees wherever they are. Transdev is a company specialized in mobility and which manages public transport networks in 19 countries and five continents. The company installed Netskope Private Access (Netskope’s ZTNA solution) and Next Generation Secure Web Gateway (NG-SWG), both parts of the Netskope Intelligent SSE platform. The implementation started from France, and then extended to the Transdev teams in Germany, Canada and Australia, enabling data and threat protection for a better cloud connectivity user experience both in the office and remotely.

Investigate suspicious behavior

Yann Boulet, Head of Networks and Telecoms Group di Transdev

Netskope’s zero trust solution, together with its Next Generation Secure Web Gateway, gives us optimized data and network visibility and security. Thanks to Netskope’s technology, Transdev teams can now better identify and analyze suspicious behavior and malicious activity in real time and apply appropriate security measures to prevent potential attacks. Ultimately, our data is more secure and we can better cope with our own responsibility on data protection.

An advanced platform

Netskope’s Next Generation Secure Web Gateway (NG-SWG) allows Transdev to determine policy of use for different categories of websites and applications, while training employees. Also included the ability to make decisions based on highly granular and contextual security policies, based on the evolution of zero trust factors such as user, device, and data type.

Always connect and protect employees

As a cloud-native platform, Netskope can also distinguish between different instances of cloud applications (personal and corporate OneDrive, for example). Netskope Private Access provides zero trust network access to private applications. This allows Transdev to protect data and resources with application-level access control based on user identity and device security status.

A customizable solution

Netskope’s global NewEdge infrastructure ensures that the company is compliant with all necessary regulations. Such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in France and Germany and the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) in Canada. As well as offering options for data sovereignty to suit business preferences.

Obsolete technologies

Raphaël Bousquet, SVP Emea e Latam di Netskope

Transdev turned to us with one challenge that we often encounter in the field. That is, one that relates to outdated existing technologies, exploding cloud usage, and changing work patterns among their user base. These are issues faced by organizations around the world, and our platform makes a huge difference in the ability of IT teams to manage data and threat protection, as well as network and resource allocation. Because our technology is specifically designed for these kinds of challenges, it also positively impacts the user experience wherever they work. We are proud of this international collaboration with Transdev and are delighted to help the group better control and protect its data with our unified SSE platform.

