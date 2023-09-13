Netto sells professional workshop trolleys from Scheppach at a great price

Are you looking for a useful addition to your workshop? Then the current offer in Netto’s online shop could be just the thing for you. A tool trolley from Scheppach is currently available there at an attractive price and offers a variety of functions that could make your DIY heart beat faster. We have taken a closer look at the inner workings and will tell you why you should buy it.

Net sells off workshop trolleys with a big discount

A workshop trolley is, so to speak, the mobile headquarters for your tools. Thanks to its wheels, it is particularly flexible and can be used anywhere. The model “TW1100” of the brand Scheppach offers space for a generous ensemble of tool pieces. With the included 70-piece tool set, you get a neatly sorted and easily accessible inventory of everything you need for your work. It’s currently tempting Netto online shop with an unbeatable offer for the model: the workshop trolley including all tools only costs 347.94 euros including shipping (view at Netto). Use the exclusive voucher code N-GIGA-15 In the shopping cart. In the price comparison, the model otherwise costs at least 449 euros, so you’re getting a real bargain.

Scheppach Werkstattwagen TW1100

Instead of 699 euros RRP: Lockable tool trolley with 4 wheels, 7 drawers and 70-piece tool set. Save 15 euros with coupon N-GIGA-15.

The price may be higher now. Price from September 13, 2023 8:25 p.m

Scheppach workshop trolley: This is inside

With seven fully extendable drawers equipped, this cart not only serves as a storage place, but also comes with a comprehensive tool set. Each of the drawers can be easily pulled out and securely closed, ensuring that your tools are not only safely stored, but also ready for immediate use.

Thanks to him Load capacity of 450 kilograms It also provides enough space to easily store the rest of your tools. Through his smooth-running wheels It promises outstanding flexibility and is ready for use anywhere at any time. In addition, the locking function ensures a stable and secure stand when parking. A central lock ensures that your tools are safely stored when you don’t need them. Despite its weight of 58.5 kilograms, the cart’s sturdy metal structure guarantees good performance Stability and longevity.

Another highlight is the large worktop on top of the cart, which offers you additional space for working and storing materials. You can even use it as a temporary workbench if you need to do something quickly. The attached Tool set proves to be a real treasure trove for every DIY fan: it ranges from a plastic hammer, nine combination wrenches and six slotted screwdrivers to a phase tester and a set of four fuse pliers, supplemented by a pipe wrench. It also includes two reversible ratchets with variable socket attachments, a universal connection, matching extensions, a set of Allen keys and other storage solutions.

That’s why the deal is worth it

This workshop trolley offers passionate DIY enthusiasts a comprehensive range of equipment with an extremely good price-performance ratio. At Netto you currently save almost 100 euros compared to the next best provider and secure the workshop trolley with the voucher at an absolute bargain price. But be careful: the offer is only valid while stocks last.

Scheppach workshop trolley TW1100 now from €347.94 at Netto

The price may be higher now. Price from September 13, 2023 8:25 p.m

A small selection of tools is enough for you? Then Aldi has the right tool box with 155 pieces on offer for you:

You don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

