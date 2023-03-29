Introduced by TXOne, EdgeIPS 103 enables smarter, OT native appliances for network security and emergency protocols to protect critical assets in OT environments. EdgeIPS 103 protects your resources criticisms of a company or small production areas. It also offers broad operational technology (OT) visibility and extensive protocol filtering.

The features of EdgeIPS 103

Its compact size, flexible deployment options, and support for a broad range of industrial protocols make the EdgeIPS 103 ideal for a multitude of industries, including semiconductor, healthcare, energy, and industrial automation. An easy and transparent implementation, ability to discover existing network traffic and production resources. Therefore, the solution is designed to adapt to OT networks without disrupting operations.

Network security of OT environments

The EdgeIPS 103 features TXOne One-Pass Deep Packet Inspection for Industry (TXODI) second generation technology. It enables high-speed throughput with out-of-band and in-band management, as well as innovative mechanisms fail-safe.

The cost of security countermeasures

Terence Liu, Chief Executive Officer of TXOne Networks

Businesses are faced with a painful and costly process when implementing cybersecurity countermeasures. Particularly in air-gapped OT network environments, which have a huge number of resources not designed for modern enterprise networks. EdgeIPS 103 was specifically designed for easy deployment and robust defense. Even with legacy systems or unpatched devices. We continue to deliver native OT networking solutions that counter an ever-evolving industrial control system threat landscape. Ready to prevent the destruction of daily operations and turnover.

EdgeIPS 103, available globally

The solution offers these unique benefits:

State-of-the-art threat intelligence . EdgeIPS 103 virtual patching provides a robust and up-to-date first line of defense against known cyberthreats. Safeguarding operations against increasingly intense threats, such as ransomware. The solution provides advanced threat protection by leveraging up-to-date, curated data from a variety of sources. This allows for optimal protection against as yet unidentified and zero-day threats. It also ensures that a company’s OT assets remain secure against even the latest forms of attack

Better visibility into mission-critical assets. EdgeIPS 103 enables granular and complete visibility of industrial assets. This allows for close monitoring of OT resources that might be categorized by vendor, software, or device. As well as highly detailed communication traffic recognition

