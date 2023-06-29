Neu im Juli 2023 bei Disney Plus: “How I Met Your Father” & Co.

PR/Business Insider

We have been able to access the Disney+* streaming service in Germany since March 24, 2020.

On the platform you will find films, series and documentaries from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

What content is new to Disney+* in July 2023? You can look forward to these titles!

Disney + * is the comparatively new streaming giant, which is a big competitor for Amazon Prime Video * and Netflix. As of March 24, 2020, we can enjoy Disney classics, beautiful Pixar animation, Marvel superhero action, Star Wars space excitement and National Geographic amazing documentaries. New content will be added in July 2023 – here you can find out what it is.

What content is included in Disney Plus?

At Disney + * you will find some highlights from your childhood, but also brand new productions that will inspire you. Any examples? Aladdin, Vaiana, The Lion King, Finding Nemo, Toy Story, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Free Solo, Before the Flood and The Simpsons.

That has changed with Disney Plus changed

Disney+* initially only showed content up to FSK 12, but the streaming service has been more mature since February 2021. Because on February 23, 2021, the new area for adults called Star was launched. More than 60 additional series, 270 films and four new originals were already available at the start of Star – and more and more highlights are being added.

How much does Disney Plus cost?

As with Amazon Prime Video* or Netflix, you can also take out a monthly subscription with Disney Plus*. At Disney + you have been paying 8.99 euros a month since the program was expanded. Alternatively, you can also treat yourself to an annual subscription that saves you money, because it only costs 89.90 euros. Both variants are automatically renewed if you don’t cancel beforehand (which of course can easily be done online).

What’s new on Disney Plus in July 2023?

Also in July 2023 you can expect some new and exciting content at Disney+*. We have the complete list for you here – we have highlighted our highlights in bold.

This is new to Disney Plus starting the first week of July

“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” “Shark Files” Season 2 “Sharks Attack” Season 8 “The Great North” Season 3 “The Nanny’s Secrets” Season 1 “Baby Sharks – From Egg Hunter” “Sharks From Above” “Swimming Day” “The Leisure Captain” “Mickey the Builder” “Frankie’s Cat Music” “Goofy’s Gymnastics” “Dance of the Skeletons” “BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2”

This is the content to look forward to during the week of July 10th

“Marvel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur”, Season 1 “All or Not: The Series” “The Secrets of Hillsong”

„The Company You Keep”, Staffel 1

“Great Expectations”, Season 1 “A Superfantastica Historia do balao”, Season 1

„True Lies”

“The Great Shark Count” “The Tournament of Sharks” “Insatiable: Sharks That Will Eat Anything”

Here’s what to expect the week of July 17th

The Lesson is Murder Season 1 Snowfall Season 6 Chapelwaite Season 1 Shark Superpowers Shark vs. Boat

Last but not least: New in the last week of July

Futurama Season 11

„How I Met Your Father”Season 2

„Drag Me to Dinner”, Staffel 1

“Listen Who’s Banging”, Season 1-8

“The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly” “Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas”

