Neumann Introduces KH 120 II Studio Monitor with High Performance and Sustainability

Neumann introduces the KH 120 II studio monitor speaker designed to deliver higher performance and better sustainability. The design concept of the KH 120 II continues the previous generation, but has been improved in terms of linearity, distortion, and adaptability. DSP-controlled circuitry enables precise crossover, avoids phase distortion, and achieves new standards in tonal consistency. The KH 120-II features extremely low tolerances and extremely sharp stereoscopic imaging. Users can also use Neumann’s MA 1 hardware/software solution for spatial automatic calibration controlled by digital circuits. In terms of sustainability, the KH 120 II features new amplifier technology that combines exceptional audio performance with Class D energy efficiency, which remains efficient even when delivering the highest power. In addition, the KH 120 II has an automatic standby function that reduces power consumption to 0.3 W, and the user can choose to deactivate the standby function. The KH 120 II offers analog and digital inputs, as well as an AES67 version, with redundant AES67 audio digital interfaces, compliant with the broadcast standard. At the same time, the KH 120 II AES67 is compatible with AES67 network data streams generated by DANTE.