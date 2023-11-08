Neuralink, thousands of volunteers for the first chip in the human brain: how much it will cost and what purpose it will serve

Thousands of people have given their willingness to receive a chip in the brain from Neuralinkthe company founded by Elon Musk which develops neural interfaces to connect humans and computers.

This is what Ashlee Vance, Bloomberg journalist and unofficial Musk biographer, claims. In a long report Vance writes that he at least visited the Neuralink laboratories ten times over the last three years.

After receiving authorization to begin its tests on the human brain from the FDA, the regulatory body that safeguards public health in the USA, Neuralink opened last September 19th the recruitment phase for its first clinical study in humans.

So far, Neuralink has only implanted chips in the brains of animals. In 2021, the company showed a video of a primate playing a video game using only his thoughts.

Neuralink’s experiments – according to a federal investigation reported exclusively by Reuters in December 2022 – led to the death of at least 1,500 animals including pigs, sheep, rats and – indeed – monkeys.

Il ideal candidate for the first implant into a human brain, according to Ashlee Vance, it must have under 40 years old and all four limbs paralyzed. Neuralink’s ambition is to treat neurological injuries and diseases. In the past, Musk has said that his company aims – among other things – to restore sight even to those born blind and to repair a broken spinal cord.

Compared to the implants of other companies, which already allow their patients to move – for example – a cursor on a monitor using their thoughts, Musk intends to take a huge step forward. In fact, Neuralink aspires to create a widespread network of clinics where you can get a chip in your brain in a matter of minutes.

In reality this operation, at least for the moment, is much more complex and requires a work of at least two hours by the surgeon who carries out the craniectomy. Added to these are the approximately 25 minutes that it takes a robot to apply to the brain electrodes and very thin wires – 64 in all – connected to the chip which will replace the removed portion of the skull.

Those who undergo the surgery will have a piece of their skull removed the size of a US quarterwhich has a diameter of approximately 2.2 centimeters.

The removal of the portion of the skull occurs through a laser a femtoseconditherefore capable of emitting pulses lasting millionths of billionths of a second.

In less than one minute, our custom-made femtosecond laser mill cuts this geometry in the tips of our needles. The tip is only 10 to 12 microns in width—only slightly larger than the diameter of a red blood cell. The small size allows threads to be inserted with minimal damage to… pic.twitter.com/c9Q6CLzsjS — Neuralink (@neuralink) October 25, 2023

For now, Neuralink aims to implant chips in 11 people by 2024 and in 22 thousand people by 2030. Each plant will cost the company about $10,000. Neuralink plans to ask its patient-customers a much higher figure: about 40 thousand dollars. A price which – the company claims – would guarantee revenues of 100 million dollars within the next five years.

The first phase of operations will concern people suffering from disabilities and neurological diseases, but Musk does not hide his desire to offer this technology to healthy people too, men or women who intend to become cyborgs.

These are just promises at the moment, and Musk is very good at this: he has been announcing the advent of completely autonomous driving on cars produced by one of his companies for years, Teslaand has been repeating for some time that soon one of the rockets produced by SpaceXof which he is CEO, will take man to Mars. None of this has yet come true.

But the founder of Neuralink is certain that his company will contribute to create a superman. “It may sound a little strange, but eventually we will achieve a symbiosis with artificial intelligence,” Musk said during the first demonstration of Neuralink technology in 2019. A concept he repeated again in 2021 at Italian Tech Week where he was a guest.

A few years later, given the rapid rise ofgenerative artificial intelligence, Musk’s words certainly sound different. We still talk about science fiction, but the current protagonists of innovation are certain that in the future therehe union of men and machines will be a viable option.

The scientific director of OpenAIthe company he created ChatGptrecently said that humans could choose to “be part of AI” pto compete with super intelligent machines.

“One possibility, something that might be crazy by today’s standards, but won’t be crazy by future standards, is that a lot of people choose to become part of AI,” he said Ilya Sutskever to the magazine MIT Technolgy Review.

It is no coincidence that in September 2022 – two months before ChatGpt was revealed to the world – Elon Musk invited Neuralink scientists to accelerate their work “as if the world were about to end”.

In his article for Bloomberg, Vance talks about a meeting in which Musk asked to quickly develop neural interfaces that could compete with AI. “We have to get there before artificial intelligence takes over – Musk would have said – we have to get there with a maniacal sense of urgency”.