Never stop gliding with this solar electric scooter – – Gamereactor

my parents always like to use“There are many wires that can be called wireless”Come hit me when I introduce them to some new technology that uses Qi charging or connects via Bluetooth instead of a physical cable. This is a valid point, since we still need cables to somehow power these “wireless” devices. Thankfully, the latest scooter from Solar Scooters is looking to take the word “wireless” to the next level.

Because the S80 Solar Scooter uses the sun’s energy to ensure you never need to connect your vehicle to charge. This snazzy two-wheeler basically looks like any scooter before it, but this one has a giant solar panel nailed to the front that serves as a base for you to stand on.

As Electrek reports, the scooter is said to have a 468 Wh battery that can be fully charged by leaving it in the sun for 7 to 14 hours. Then, the scooter promises a range of 22 miles on max charge, which is pretty good for your money – unless you live in the UK, where the sun is more of a treat than normal.

