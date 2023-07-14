New account sharing feature at Netflix

Switching to another account is now even easier. We’ll tell you what’s changing.

The topic of account sharing in connection with Netflix has been on everyone’s lips for several months. What used to be unthinkable is now a reality: Netflix has stopped sharing accounts. If you want to continue to access the content of the streaming service, it will be more expensive for each individual – because everyone suddenly needs their own account.

So far it was the case that you “lost” your own profile when you switched – at least if you moved to an existing account. If it was a new account, it was possible to migrate your own profile. The Netflix profile is highly personalized and knows a lot about our user behavior. The suggestions for series and films, for example, are also based on this knowledge.

Netflix is ​​currently rolling out exactly this feature so that you don’t have to work through everything again when you switch to an existing account and are right back in your personal bubble. A blog post announces that users will be informed by email about the availability of the feature. So it’s worth checking the emails every once in a while if you’re planning to migrate your profile but really want to keep your personalization.

What do you think of this feature? Great or unnecessary?

