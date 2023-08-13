new agreement for the payment of fuel…

Refueling just got easier with the introduction of Satispay as a mobile payment option now available at delle Eni Live Station. A partnership that aims to digitize services and make payment transactions ever smarter.

Eni Sustainable Mobility: with Satispay one more option to pay via smartphone

The alternative and independent mobile payment system from traditional credit and debit card circuits is now added to the terms of payment available at Eni service stations. With this collaboration, customers of Eni Live Stations can pay both self refueling and served. They can also use the service for their purchases at the Eni Cafés, in the Emporium shops, at the cash desks and in the square terminals of over 1,300 Eni stations.

With the agreement with Satispay, Eni Sustainable Mobility further expands the payment options available to its customers with the aim of making their experience at the service station even easier and more accessible. To meet their needs for products and services for mobility, more than one million people enter the Eni Live Station network every day which, in Italy, has over 4,000 points of sale. Luigi Napolitano, Head of Operations, Systems and Profiles of Eni Sustainable Mobility.

Paying for fuel with Satispay: how does it work?

Statispay is a service created for “improve people’s lives by simplifying their daily payment habits“, he comments Stefano SchiavioPartnerships & Corporate BD Director di Satispay. “Being chosen by a major operator in the mobility sector such as Eni Sustainable Mobility confirms that we can produce a significant impact for users and merchants“.

Today I’m over 4 million Satispay users who can also take advantage of the innovative payment system to fill up at Eni stations. Payment takes place in the way safe, easy and fast. Just open the app at the self-service totems or tills and scan the QR code. This enables payment of the pre-authorised amount, then selects the dispenser you want to use for refueling. Once the operation is complete, a digital receipt is issued directly on the app.

Eni Live Station customers who do not yet use Satispay can simply access the new payment method by downloading the app on any iOS or Android smartphone (find out more on the official website). To use the service, you must register by entering your identification data and your current account data.

