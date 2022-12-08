Home Technology New AI reveals whether PS5 or Xbox Series X is best for you
New AI reveals whether PS5 or Xbox Series X is best for you

New AI reveals whether PS5 or Xbox Series X is best for you
文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

A new artificial intelligence tool called ChatGPT was launched a few days ago, and it’s surprisingly capable. You can ask it almost anything and it will give you a good answer.

We asked who would win in a battle between Star Trek’s USS Enterprise and Star Wars’ Imperial Star Destroyer – and got a long, positive answer (it’s the Star Destroyer).We even asked it to create a new villain group for Batman, and seconds later, the Night’s Watch group was born, created by“A charismatic and manipulative mastermind known as a conductor”lead,“A group of highly trained criminals who specialize in covert operations and high-stakes heists”

Another wants the AI ​​to create ten Seinfeld episodes that couldn’t have been made in the 90s using the Seinfeld episode naming convention.it turned out greatwe really wanted to watch those episodes for ourselves, but were actually kind of sad that they weren’t real.

With this powerful AI tool at our fingertips, we decided to find out once and for all which is better, the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X, and ask it. Here is the reply:

“It’s hard to say which is better because both the Xbox Series X and the Playstation 5 are premium consoles with their own unique features and capabilities. Ultimately it comes down to personal preference and which features are most important to you. Some people may prefer the Xbox Series X for its powerful hardware and compatibility with older Xbox games, while others may prefer the Playstation 5 for its exclusive games and user-friendly interface. Ultimately, it’s best to research both consoles and decide which one the model that suits you best”

That sounds pretty accurate. So if you’re having trouble finding which console we’re getting this Christmas or any other questions, let ChatGPT be here to help you.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

