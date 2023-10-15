New AI technology enables faster tissue analysis during brain tumor operations

At the Vienna University Clinic for Neurosurgery, laser-based imaging technology from the USA has recently been used in tumor operations. This is intended to be used specifically during neurosurgical procedures. Typically, an examination in this context would take around 30 minutes. Using AI technology, results would be available within a few minutes and medical professionals would save time.

When every minute counts

The central nervous system can harbor around 120 different types of tumors. The first step in treatment is usually surgery with tissue sampling for more detailed analysis. A section of the tumor tissue is always removed in order to examine the characteristic features of the tumor in more detail.

In the medical field, time is always of great importance. Through the use of artificial intelligence, this crucial factor could now be significantly shortened. This also applies to the new laser-based imaging technology “Stimulated Raman Histology” (SRH). This will enable neuropathologists to carry out a comprehensive analysis for their patients within just a few minutes.

“With the new technology, fresh, untreated tissue samples are placed on a microscope slide during tumor surgery and can then be analyzed directly in the operating room with the SRH device,” says Georg Widhalm from the University Clinic for Neurosurgery, describing the process. He adds: “The new technology allows surgeons to make quicker decisions about the optimal surgical strategy in the operating room, significantly reducing the time in the operating room for patients. In addition, the safety of the procedure is also increased.”

Not only applicable in the diagnosis of brain tumors

Since the tissue is analyzed in its natural state using this method, it is then fully available for further comprehensive examinations as part of routine diagnostics. Even with needle biopsies, according to AKH, the treatment procedure can be significantly accelerated once diagnostic tumor tissue has been identified using the SRH technique. Such interventions are not only used in the diagnosis of brain tumors, but could also be used to ensure the diagnosis of “other neurological diseases such as vascular inflammation”.

MedUni Vienna: First introduction of AI technology in Europe

Originally developed in the United States, SRH technology made its European debut at the Vienna University Clinic for Neurosurgery under the direction of Georg Widhalm. The successful use of this AI technology is also the result of close collaboration between several university hospitals as part of the newly created “Comprehensive Center for Clinical Neurosciences and Mental Health” at the Medical University of Vienna and the Vienna General Hospital. There is close cooperation with the Comprehensive Cancer Center, especially in the area of ​​brain tumor research.

