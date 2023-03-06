Alpenföhn has launched two new CPU coolers: the Brocken 4 and the Brocken 4 Max. Both models have a few interesting innovations to offer. We summarize the most important information for you.

Image: Alpenföhn Brocken 4

Compared to its predecessor, the Alpenföhn Brocken 4 is a little more compact. 146 x 65 x 125 mm become 127 x 155 x 119 mm. Despite the smaller size, a similar cooling performance is achieved. Thanks to 6x6mm heatpipes and an aerodynamically optimized fin design, it should be perfect for CPUs with a TDP of up to 220 watts.

A new Jetstream fan is used, which is not only characterized by good cooling performance, but also by excellent running smoothness. Between 400 and 1,600 revolutions per minute are possible. With a noise level of 22.8 dB. The asymmetrical design guarantees high compatibility. The scope of delivery also includes four fan clips to install an additional 120 mm fan on the rear if required.

Image: Alpenföhn Brocken 4 Max

The Alpenföhn Brocken 4 Max is a little larger and measures a total of 127 mm x 158 x 129 mm. Since the width of the cooler remains the same and an asymmetrical structure is also used here, the Brocken 4 Max should also be able to be combined with almost all RAM modules. The speed is increased to up to 1,800 revolutions per minute. At the same time, the maximum TDP increases to up to 250 watts. Fan clips for an additional 120mm fan are also included.

The CPU coolers are now commercially available. Both coolers rely on a matt black look. The Alpenföhn Brocken 4 starts at 64.90 euros. For the somewhat larger and more powerful Alpenföhn Brocken 4 Max, 84.90 euros are due. You can find more details in the ALTERNATE online shop.