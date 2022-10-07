Home Technology New Android malware ‘RatMilad’ disguised as VPN and virtual phone
New Android malware 'RatMilad' disguised as VPN and virtual phone

New Android malware ‘RatMilad’ disguised as VPN and virtual phone

Mobile security firm Zimperium has discovered a new Android malware called “RatMilad” that is used for online fraud, cyber espionage, eavesdropping on conversations, and stealing personal data, which modifies it by deleting data and uploading files to servers it controls. Program permissions to control the microphone to record audio and eavesdrop on conversations.

It is mainly hidden in the fraudulent VPN and phone apps of “NumRent”, which spreads through links on some social platforms and communication apps. The cybercriminals behind it advertised the program, and as long as someone clicked to install it, RatMilad would steal the device’s data through the VPN.

According to Zimperium, the malware did not deliberately target a business or individual, but was random, with the main target devices in the Middle East.

You should download apps from official channels instead of third-party apps, which can effectively prevent your Android mobile device from being attacked by malware and cause personal data to be stolen. You should always check and kill viruses on your phone, and see if your app permissions are unreasonable.

