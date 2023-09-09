New Android with gradient color and high-resolution display

Realmthe well-known smartphone brand from India, yesterday launched its latest model, the realme narzo 60x, presented. This smartphone promises impressive performance high-resolution display and an attractive gradient design at a price of under 200 euros.

On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the Narzo 60x was made official in India. The manufacturer has this for this Launch Available as a full-length video on YouTube:

Design und Display

The Realme Narzo 60x presents itself in a slim and modern design. With his 6,72-Zoll-IPS-Display it has an impressive Resolution of 1,080p+ and a frame rate of 120 Hz. The maximum brightness is 680 nits. The model was presented in two different colors with an attractive looking color gradient On the back of the unit: Stellar Green and Nebula Purple.

Powerful interior

Under the hood is the 60x with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor which enables smooth performance and fast response times. It will be available in different storage variants, once with 4 GB RAM + 128GB flash storage and 6 GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

Photo

In the camera department, the device offers one 50 megapixel f/1.8 main camera on the back, plus a 2 MP sensor and a 8-MP-Selfiekamera. With the help of artificial intelligence and various modes, photos should come to life and thanks to the ProLight Imaging Software high-quality night shots are possible.

Battery and operating system

The smartphone is powered by one 5000 mAh Powered by a large battery that reaches 50% battery level in 29 minutes of charging. He promises one Duration of 35.8 hours of music and 15.9 hours of video playback. The device comes with the Realme UI 4.0 operating system delivered which is based on Android 13.

price and availability

The Realme Narzo 60x becomes one competitive price offered, making it an attractive option for buyers looking for a powerful smartphone at an affordable price. The version with 4 GB RAM costs the equivalent about 145 and those with 6 GB of RAM that. 168 euros. When the model will be available in Europe is not yet known. A similar model already exists Amazon:

