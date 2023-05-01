New Apple product causes excitement

Tim Cook is the mastermind behind Apple’s recent success. Recently, however, criticism of the 62-year-old was loud. The reason for this is a controversial decision that Cook is said to have made against the will of other management members at the US company. However, the perseverance seems to be spot on, because the first testimonials from the new Apple product speak for themselves.

The iPhone still sells like hot cakes. Nevertheless, Apple cannot rest on its laurels. At some point, interest in the cult cell phone will also slowly drop – then a replacement will have to be found, which will continue to flush the company with money. At least Apple boss Tim Cook seems to have a lot of hope in one product: the mysterious one Mixed-Reality-Headset.

Apple’s mixed reality headset: testers are enthusiastic

For this, Cook recently even messed with parts of his management team. Against their will, the presentation and market launch were pushed through for this year, although the Apple design team allegedly considers the data glasses to be immature. But there is good news from precisely this construction site, reports well-known insider Evan Blass.

An anonymous tester who is said to have tried the latest version of the mixed reality headset is enthusiastic. Compared to last year got it massive progress made. “I was so skeptical, but now it blew my mind.” He would buy the Apple glasses right away (via Macrumors)

The mixed reality headset is the first completely new product category for Apple in almost a decade. The technology world is therefore eagerly awaiting the tricks and tricks Apple wants to use to set itself apart from the competition from Meta (Quest), Sony (PSVR) and Co.

Apple recently gave the iPhone 14 (Plus) a new color:

iPhone 14 (Plus) in yellow – Apple’s commercial

Presentation expected at WWDC 2023

The Apple data glasses are expected to be presented at the WWDC 2023 developer conference. The market launch should take place later this year. Then it will become clear whether Tim Cook really made the right decision and whether the mixed reality headset will be a sales success. With rumored Prices over $3,000 the device is anything but cheap.

GIGA recommends Popular with GIGA readers

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.