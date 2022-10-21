Home Technology New Apple TV 4K price cuts aren’t enough, Apple ultimately aims to keep it under $100
Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo posted on the Internet that he expected Apple to lower the price of Apple TV in order to increase its market share. Apple unveiled its new product, the Apple TV 4K, this week, and some data on the model offers an early look at some predictable upgrades, including expanded storage and an upgraded A15 processor.

In addition to the new product upgrades, there’s a $20 price cut, bringing the base-spec version to $129. Ming-Chi Kuo speculated in the first half of this year that Apple would lower the price of the new Apple TV. Now, Ming-Chi Kuo predicts a price cut for Apple’s next-generation products.

Although Apple’s lowering the price of Apple TV can attract consumers to buy, but Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple will lower the price again, with the aim of reducing the price to no more than $100.

When the Apple TV 3 sold for $69 and supported 1080p streaming, it didn’t significantly increase the device’s market share. Also, Apple TV is usually sold to consumers along with an iPhone, iPad or Mac, and it’s uncertain how Kuo’s proposal will get more consumers to use Apple’s services.

