Xcode accurately reveals the amount of memory on several iPhones, iPads, and other devices. , the third-generation Apple TV 4K announced this week and the tenth-generation iPad both come with increased RAM. The newly released Xcode 14.1 release candidate confirms that both the new Apple TV and iPad have 4GB of internal memory.

The previous Apple TV 4K and ninth-generation iPad came with 3GB of memory, so both devices get a bump in memory.

The new Apple TV uses the A15 Bionic chip, while the tenth-generation iPad is equipped with the A14 Bionic chip, and the chip and memory upgrades will help improve the performance and responsiveness of the device.

For the new iPad Pro, Apple’s official website says that models with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage have 8GB of memory, and models with 1TB or 2TB of storage have 16GB of memory.

It’s worth noting that Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman accurately predicted in the report that the new Apple TV will be upgraded to 4GB of memory.

