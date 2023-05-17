New Batcave set presented

Lego has announced a new set. This time it’s the iconic Batcave. We summarize the most important information for you.

Image: LEGO

The Lego Batcave is sold as an “18+” set, making it more of a display piece than a toy. A total of 3,981 individual parts are installed. When put together, the set measures 29 x 51 x 14 cm.

Visually, it was modeled after the legendary Batcave in the 1992 film Batman Returns. The design was created in close cooperation with Warner Bros. A cut-out in the form of the Batman logo allows a clear view of the inner workings.

The set can also be unfolded. Then the numerous details come into their own even better. “Like Batman’s Batcave, the set has clever features and gadgets, including the ability to move furniture, switch images on the canvas, open a safe and door, and a light brick,” reads the announcement.

Even the Batmobile’s roof opens to put Batman or another minifigure behind the wheel. A total of seven minifigures are included: Max Shreck, the penguin, Catwoman, 2 versions of Batman, Alfred Pennyworth and Bruce Wayne.

The set will be available to LEGO VIP customers from June 5, 2023. Everyone else can strike from June 8th. The price is 399.99 euros. You can also find a large selection of Lego at ALTERNATE.