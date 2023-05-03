New battery technology aims to increase the range of e-cars tenfold

A battery technology that enables e-cars to have a tenfold or even greater range compared to current technologies: that is what a research team from South Korea claims to have achieved. Scientists at Pohang University of Science and Technology (Postech) and Sogang University have developed a polymer binder that should enable this massive boost in performance, Science Daily reports.

Battery technology enables stable anode material

“Our research has the potential to significantly increase the energy density of lithium-ion batteries through the use of high-capacity anode materials, thereby increasing the range of electric vehicles. Silicon-based anode materials could increase the range at least tenfold,” says Soojin Park, a professor at Postech and one of the leaders of the research team.

The binder is intended to be used in batteries as a particularly stable anode material with a high capacity. Graphite anodes are currently still used in commercially available batteries. However, the new technology should be much more powerful. According to their own statements, the researchers achieved this breakthrough by replacing graphite with a silicon anode in combination with polymers charged in layers.

Volume expansion of anode material major challenge

According to the research team, the challenge is that the volume expansion of anode materials during the reaction with lithium poses a threat to the battery’s performance and stability. Polymeric binders should be able to effectively control volume expansion. So far, however, research has focused exclusively on chemical crosslinking and hydrogen bonding.

During chemical crosslinking, the binder molecules form covalent bonds that make them strong, but have a fatal flaw: once the bonds are broken, they cannot be restored. The hydrogen bond, on the other hand, is a reversible secondary bond between molecules based on differences in electronegativity, but its strength (10-65 kJ/mol) is relatively small.

New method to revolutionize lithium-ion batteries

The new polymer developed by the research team uses not only the hydrogen bond but also the Coulomb forces (attraction between positive and negative charges). These forces have a strength of 250 kJ/mol and are therefore much stronger than the hydrogen bond. However, they are reversible, so that the volume expansion can be easily controlled. According to the research team, this new method could revolutionize electric cars. It remains to be seen whether it will be used in mass production in the future.