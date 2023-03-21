Open AI onThe latest ChatGPT-4 was launched last week, and Microsoft has announced the integration of ChatGPT-4 into New Bing for users to use. However, some Hong Kong netizens said that when using Bing Chat, an error code will pop up on the webpage. It is suspected that it is blocked by Microsoft due to regional issues, and they need to use VPN to “overpass” to use New Bing normally.

A Reddit user posted last week that the error code E010006 popped up suddenly when using New Bing’s Bing Chat function, and could not be used again and was kicked back to the waiting list. Many Hong Kong users have expressed that they have encountered the same problem under the post. It is estimated that New Bing does not support Hong Kong yet.One netizen in Beijing left a message saying that only by using a VPN and Chrome extensions can you connect to New Bing, otherwise you will be redirected to bing.cn, saying that users in Hong Kong and China are both censored by Bing.

▲Some Hong Kong users have been kicked back to the waiting list. Press the “b” button on the top right of the Microsoft Edge browser and the words in the picture will appear

However, Li Jinhua, CEO of a Hong Kong technology start-up company, shared on Facebook yesterday (19th) the method of being re-approved by Microsoft immediately, helping a group of Hong Kong Bing Chat users kicked to the waiting list by Microsoft. First of all, users need to open a VPN and connect to the United States, and then remove all old accounts in the Bing App, then register a new account in the Bing App and select the region as the United States, and then click “Join Waitlist” after logging in to solve the problem immediately question.

▲Users who can still use the new bing, press the “b” button in the upper right corner of the screen, and the chat screen on the right in the picture will appear



