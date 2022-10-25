For years, gamers have been calling on Sony and FromSoftware to pick up Bloodborne and launch a new PlayStation 4 game, or one with improved performance and resolution. For now, it seems the plans are a long way off, but instead we found a registered entry with the Australian Classification Board called Bloodborne Mobile.

First of all, information is very sparse, and we still don’t know what exactly Bloodborne is. According to its listing, the title is listed as a G-rated video game registration, and both the development studio and publisher are listed as Great Rock Games, we have no further information available. No platform, language or possible release date has been confirmed, but in order to register it in the name of Bloodborne (a trademark of Sony) you have to show that you own the rights and since this is an official body it can’t be opportunistic The result of naming yourself.

Whatever it is, Bloodborne is a “thing” that can be added to our information vacuum about an obscure title in a future issue, but more information about it may come at any time in the future.

What do you think – is there a new, unannounced bloodline on the way?