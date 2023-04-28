New brand and gaming keyboards introduced with 1ms wireless latency

After purchasing the e-sports company XTRFY, CHERRY enters the gaming terrain with the brand CHERRY XTRFY. At an event in Cologne, the company presented new wireless keyboards with low latency.

At the beginning of this year, the German manufacturer of keyboards and mice took over the Swedish company XTRFY. The Germans want to compete with gaming companies like HyperX, Logitech, Razer and Co. The unique selling point of the interchangeable keys and switches, called “CHERRY MX”, will also continue to be part of the gaming portfolio.

Highlight – exchangeable keys and 1ms latency as on the cable

At the start of the new brand, the manufacturer is showing three new keyboards. The MX-LP 2.1 Compact Wireless, MX 3.0S Wireless and the MX 8.2 TKL Wireless, whereby the MX 3.0S Wireless already existed as “MX Board 3.0S” without wireless function. The flagship here is definitely the MX 8.2 TKL Wireless and the compact version the MX-LP 2.1.

What they all have in common: they are connected to the computer via Bluetooth, dongle (2.4 GHz wireless) or via USB-C. When using the supplied dongle, there should also be a low latency of one millisecond. According to CHERRY XTRFY, wired or wireless gaming should no longer make a difference when it comes to keyboard input. In order to avoid interference, the total of 40 channels should be changed in a matter of seconds.

MX 8.2 TKL Wireless

The flagship model, which comes in premium packaging with an aluminum case. The elegant packaging should make the experience even more elegant, but it should cost more than the keyboard itself. Apart from that, the MX 8.2 TKL Wireless – also made of aluminum – is a “tenkeyless keyboard” that lacks the numpad on the right side. However, arrow keys and all function keys are integrated into the layout and are available as usual. Due to the omission of the numeric keypad, the keyboard is also called the “80 percent model”. As highlights, there are also finely adjustable feet, abrasion-resistant key labels and anti-ghosting to avoid wrong or late entries.

As it should be, the option to illuminate the keyboard in RGB is of course also on board. You can use your own CHERRY XTRFY software for customization. The price of the keyboard, including case, is said to be 220.58 euros RRP. Deliveries are scheduled to start on May 5th, 2023.

MX 3.0S Wireless

Not quite as classy with a case, but a “complete” keyboard with included number pad. Like the MX 8.2 TKL Wireless, the full-size keyboard consists of an aluminum chassis. As with all models, the mechanical Cherry MX keys are used here again. Highlights include RGB lighting, non-slip rubber feet that can be glued on, abrasion-resistant key labels and anti-ghosting. Another accessory is a palm rest, which is supposed to provide even more comfort when writing or gaming.

The manufacturer’s recommended retail price is 189.06 euros, also with delivery starting on May 5th, 2023.

MX-LP 2.1 Compact Wireless

The trio is rounded off with a compact keyboard, which, in addition to the missing number pad as with the MX 8.2 TKL, also does without the extra space for the arrow keys. A few function keys have also moved directly into the layout, saving 35 percent in size. The MX-LP 2.1 Compact Wireless becomes a “65 percent keyboard” and offers the essentials in the smallest of spaces. The 68 colored keys, which are available in different designs and versions, currently black and white, immediately catch the eye.

CHERRY MX switches are also used here again, in the low-profile version – with a 35% lower profile, 40% higher bounce speed and faster key recognition. As with the other two variants, the connection is possible via Bluetooth, dongle (2.4 GHz wireless) or via USB-C. There are also RGB again, abrasion-resistant key labels, anti-ghosting and height adjustment with rubber feet that can be glued on.

Interested parties put 147.05 euros on the table for the MX-LP 2.1 Compact Wireless, with delivery starting on May 5th, 2023.

